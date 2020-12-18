Cong slams Mizo govt for failing to pay salaries of a large number of employees

Opposition Congress in Mizoram on Friday slammed the Mizo National Front (MNF) government of Zoramthanga for allegedly putting over 4000 of its employees in trouble by failing to pay their salaries. Congress demanded that the state government pay salaries to the employees before Christmas.

Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said that the state government failed to pay salaries and pensions to thousands of employees for five to eight months owing to which they face hardship before Christmas. Over 4,000 employees of Samagra Mission, who work as teachers in high, middle and primary schools and as administrative and non-teaching staff, have not been paid since August, sources said.

About 69 assistant professors working under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan programme have not been paid since May, Lallianchhunga claimed adding the state government also failed to pay pensions to many people. Many employees working under the centrally sponsored scheme specially in the health and education departments could not draw their salaries as the state failed to meet its matching share, he said.

The Congress leader accused the Mizoram government of neglecting health, education and other departments when sports and tourism departments were able to get the matching share from the state and launched projects worth crores of rupees recently..