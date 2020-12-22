Left Menu
Board exams not to be conducted till February next year: Education minister

He said a decision on when the exams will be conducted will be taken later after due consultations and assessment of the situation.Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February 2021. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations, Nishank said in an online interaction with teachers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of COVID-19 situation. He said a decision on when the exams will be conducted will be taken later after due consultations and assessment of the situation.

''Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February 2021. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations,'' Nishank said in an online interaction with teachers. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The education minister had a live interaction with students on December 10 and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams.

