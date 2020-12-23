Left Menu
COVID-19: Karnataka govt imposes night curfew from Dec 23 till Jan 2

The Chief Minister made the announcement following a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee TAC for COVID-19 and senior officials.Addressing reporters, he said, In view of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021 between 10 pm and 6 am. It will be applicable for the entire state..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:45 IST
Karnataka CM BS Yediurappa (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the state government has decided to impose night curfew from December 23 night till January 2 across the state aimed at containing the new COVID-19 strain. The Chief Minister made the announcement following a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 and senior officials.

Addressing reporters, he said, ''In view of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021 between 10 pm and 6 am.'' ''It will be applicable for the entire state.. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID- 19 strain.'' Earlier in the day Sudhakar had held a detailed discussion with the TAC members consisting of senior health experts in the state. Neighboring Maharashtra on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Yediyurappa said those travelling to the state from foreign countries must have COVID-19 certificate and the test should have been done only 72 hours before. All arrangements have been done at the airport to conduct tests and health staff have been deployed there and we have seen that no one enters the city without getting tested.

Responding to a question the Chief Minister said all activities will go on as usual between 6 am to 10 pm and no one should come out after 10 pm. He said a guideline will be issued soon in this regard.

Regarding schools and colleges we have discussed and informed that it will open from January 1 for class 10 and second year PUC (class 12) students, he said, adding ''within two days we will see if there are any developments and come back. As of now it will start from January 1.'' PTI KSU ROH ROH.

