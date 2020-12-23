Left Menu
UP govt makes online provisions for new colleges to get varsity affiliation

The affiliations will only be given online from the academic session 2021-22, he added.Sharma said till now the NOC and related proposals were disposed of through offline processes.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 15:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government has made online provision for new colleges to secure university affiliation and for existing colleges to get no-objection-certificates for starting new courses. The online provision has been implemented to bring more transparency, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Higher Education Department portfolio, said on Wednesday.

''For existing colleges to take NOC to start new courses and for the new colleges to secure university affiliation, the process has been made online," Sharma said in a statement. "The affiliations will only be given online from the academic session 2021-22,'' he added.

Sharma said till now the NOC and related proposals were disposed of through offline processes. Sharma said the process of obtaining the NOC for the establishment of minority educational institution too has been simplified and made online. ''Now the application can be made online to the concerned university along with all the necessary documents and the concerned university will issue the NOC after that,'' he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Monica Garg said a time table has been set for online disposal of NOC and affiliation proposals. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the last date for submission of proposals online for new courses for the academic session 2021-22 has been fixed till Dec 31 and the last date for submission of online application for affiliation with the university is April 15, 2021.

