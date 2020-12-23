Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves major changes in Post Matric Scholarship to Scheduled Castes

The Cabinet has approved a total investment of Rs. 59,048 Cr of which Central Government would spend Rs. 35,534 Cr (60%) and the balance would be spent by the State Govts. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:42 IST
Cabinet approves major changes in Post Matric Scholarship to Scheduled Castes
The Central Govt is committed to giving a big push and further impetus to this effort so that the GER (Higher Education) of SCs would reach up to the National standards within the 5 year period. Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has today approved major and transformative changes in the Centrally Sponsored Scheme 'Post Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC)' to benefit more than 4 Crore SC students in the next 5 years so that they can successfully complete their higher education.

The Cabinet has approved a total investment of Rs. 59,048 Cr of which Central Government would spend Rs. 35,534 Cr (60%) and the balance would be spent by the State Govts. This replaces the existing 'committed liability' system and brings greater involvement of the Central Govt in this crucial scheme.

The Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes allows students to pursue any post-matric course starting from class 11th and onwards, with the Govt meeting the cost of education.

The Central Govt is committed to giving a big push and further impetus to this effort so that the GER (Higher Education) of SCs would reach up to the National standards within the 5 year period.

Following are the details:

The focus of the scheme would be on enrolling the poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency.

A campaign will be launched to enrol the students, from the poorest households passing the 10th standard, in the higher education courses of their choice. It is estimated that 1.36 Cr such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years. The scheme will be run on an online platform with robust cybersecurity measures that would assure transparency, accountability, efficiency, and timely delivery of the assistance without any delays.

The States will undertake fool-proof verification of the eligibility, caste status, Aadhar identification and bank account details on the online portal.

Transfer of financial assistance to the students under the scheme shall be on DBT mode, and preferably using the Aadhar Enabled Payment System. Starting from 2021-22, the Central share (60%) in the scheme would be released on DBT mode directly into the bank accounts of the students as per fixed time schedule, after ensuring that the concerned State Government has released their share.

The monitoring mechanism will be further strengthened through the conduct of social audits, annual third party evaluation, and half-yearly self-audited reports from each institution. The Central Assistance which was around Rs 1100 crore annually during 2017-18 to 2019-20 would be increased more than 5 times to be around Rs 6000 core annually during 2020-21 to 2025-26.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds 94,052.00 following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breach...

Want to finish with more goals and assists than games this season: Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that he wants more assists and goals than the number of games in 2021. Fernandes has quickly cemented his place in Uniteds starting XI, having made the switch from Sporting CP to United ...

Left exploited farmers in Tripura, Kerala, Bengal; their stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP

Terming the Left parties stand on the three farm laws hypocritical, the BJP on Wednesday accused them of exploiting the farmers while in power in Tripura, Kerala and West Bengal. Wherever the Left parties were in power, there was nothing le...

ED attaches Rs 255-cr assets in agri loan fraud case of Maharashtra

Properties worth Rs 255 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a case of alleged agricultural loan fraud and duping of farmers in Maharashtra, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. Assets wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020