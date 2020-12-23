Left Menu
North Orissa University renamed after Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo

The Odisha government on Wednesday rechristened North Orissa University after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, erstwhile Maharaja of Mayurbhanj. Established in 1998, the main campus of the university is located at Baripada.The SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack was also renamed after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:24 IST
The Odisha government on Wednesday rechristened North Orissa University after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, erstwhile Maharaja of Mayurbhanj. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the government will expedite development works for the varsity library.

Odisha is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Maharaja of Mayurbhanj this year, who has contributed a lot for development of the state. Established in 1998, the main campus of the university is located at Baripada.

The SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack was also renamed after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

