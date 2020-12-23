North Orissa University renamed after Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo

The Odisha government on Wednesday rechristened North Orissa University after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, erstwhile Maharaja of Mayurbhanj. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the government will expedite development works for the varsity library.

Odisha is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the Maharaja of Mayurbhanj this year, who has contributed a lot for development of the state. Established in 1998, the main campus of the university is located at Baripada.

The SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack was also renamed after Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo..