Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: PIL challenges additional medical seats for management quota

The PIL, filed by advocate K R Koshti, said the allocation of 677 extra seats to management quota was against the Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Colleges or Institutions Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees Act, 2007.The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:04 IST
Guj: PIL challenges additional medical seats for management quota

A PIL has been filed in the Gujarat High Court against the allocation of 677 additional seats to management quota in the ongoing medical college admission process. The PIL, filed by advocate K R Koshti, said the allocation of 677 extra seats to management quota was against the Gujarat Professional Medical Educational Colleges or Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees) Act, 2007.

The petition is listed for hearing on Thursday. There are a total of 5,298 seats in medical colleges in Gujarat, out of which 5,123 seats are in government category, and 175 seats, or 25 percent of 700 seats of five unaided medical colleges are earmarked for management quota.

But the Admission Committee has allocated only 4,446 seats to various categories, and 677 extra seats to management quota including NRI seats in violation of the 2007 Act, it claimed. It violates fundamental rights of the other eligible students, it said.

The PIL also claimed that admissions were granted on the basis of unverified certificates of non-creamy layer for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS). This was evident from the fact that many of the students who submitted such certificates opted for management quota seats or seats in self-financed medical colleges where fees range from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per year, the PIL said.

The petition demanded that the allocation of 677 seats be declared as illegal and set aside, and the authorities be directed to ensure complete verification of SEBC and EWS certificates..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • SEBC

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man held for firing shots during his wedding

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing shots during his wedding celebrations in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said. Mohit Kumar was arrested with an illegal country-made pistol in his possession at Gogwan village unde...

'I was scared': home-coming French expats relieved to escape Britain

Sam Cabral, a French expatriate living in Britain, expressed relief on Wednesday as she stepped off a Eurostar train from London, becoming one of the first people to make the trip after a travel ban imposed over COVID-19 worries was eased. ...

Minor Dalit girl raped in UP

A five-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the district on Wednesday after he lured her by offering Rs 50, police said. The incident took place when the girl had gone out in an open farm field. The 25-year-old m...

Kisan Sena to march to Delhi in support of farm laws on Thursday

Farmer union Kisan Sena said thousands of its members from western Uttar Pradesh will march to Delhi on Thursday in support of the Centres new agriculture laws. The march will have members joining from the Braj area, which includes district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020