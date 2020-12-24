Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K govt announces winter vacations in degree colleges from Dec 28

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations for government colleges in the Kashmir Valley and winter zones in Jammu division from December 28. The winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division is from December 21 to February 28.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:40 IST
J-K govt announces winter vacations in degree colleges from Dec 28

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations for government colleges in the Kashmir Valley and winter zones in Jammu division from December 28. As per an order issued here, the colleges will be closed from December 28 to February 13, 2021.

Colleges falling in the summer zone of Jammu division will close on December 26 and open on January 4, 2021, it added. The winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division is from December 21 to February 28.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer union from Baghpat meets Tomar, says new farm laws should not be repealed

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and gave a letter in support of farm laws. Tomar said after the meeting that the farmers urged ...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...

HC seeks police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020