Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to allot Rs 5 crore to NCOE Aurangabad: Rijiju

The Union sports ministry has decided to allot a fund of Rs 5 crore for advanced equipment at the National Centre of Excellence NCOE, Aurangabad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Thursday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:01 IST
Centre to allot Rs 5 crore to NCOE Aurangabad: Rijiju

The Union sports ministry has decided to allot a fund of Rs 5 crore for advanced equipment at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Aurangabad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Thursday. The minister made the announcement after inaugurating the synthetic turf hockey ground and stainless-steel swimming pool in NCOE (Sports Authority of India) centre of Aurangabad.

''The Central government has allotted NCOEs in various parts of the country, but not all states have received such centres. Maharashtra is the only state to have such centres in three cities -- Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nagpur. The seven disciplines of sports will be focussed in this centre,'' Rijiju said at the inauguration function. ''I have sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the purchase of advanced equipment for the seven disciplines. The centre will work for creating talent for 2024 and 2028 Olympics taking place in Paris and Los Angeles respectively,'' the Union minister said.

Meanwhile, MP Imtiaz Jaleel has demanded facilities for sports. ''The Centre should start diploma for sports on the background of NIS Patiala. It also needs new equipment,'' Jaleel said and demanded synthetic turf for athletics.

Rajya Sabha member Bhagwat Karad said the sports ministry should sanction the sub-centre of sports university of Manipur. ''Gymnastics is a popular game here and it needs equipment along with safety apparatus,'' he said.

Replying to the members, Rijiju said, ''We have started gymnastics centre which was almost closed. The government will favourably work out the demands of NIS diploma and Athletic track. I will also try to help Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University with aid from Khelo India scheme.'' According to Rijiju, though India has a deep-rooted tradition of sports, the country couldn't make it a way of life. ''We are planning to create players for the 2024 and 2028 Olympic games. We are planning to bring India in the top ten of the medal tallies. I think at least ten players in this should be from Maharashtra,'' he said.

Among others, NCOE Aurangabad director Virendra Bhandarkar, former minister Atul Save, MLC Ambadas Danve, Joint secretary of Maharashtra Athletics association Pankaj Bharsakhle, Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastics Association secretary Dr Makrand Joshi were present on the occasion..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer union from Baghpat meets Tomar, says new farm laws should not be repealed

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangh, a farmer union from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and gave a letter in support of farm laws. Tomar said after the meeting that the farmers urged ...

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects ...

All I-League teams are highly competitive, says GKFC head coach

11 teams are set to face off in the high-voltage season of the I-League as the action kicks off on January 9. Despite the latest edition being played in a revised format in a bio-secure bubble, Gokulam Kerala FCs newly-appointed head coach ...

HC seeks police stand on plea for SIT probe into death of man forced to sing national anthem

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020