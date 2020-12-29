'Free Kashmir' poster: Mumbai Police files 'C summary' report

Mumbai Police have submitted a C summary report before a metropolitan court here in a case filed against a woman who was accused of holding a ''Free Kashmir'' poster during a protest held at the Gateway of India against the JNU violence in January this year, a senior police official said on Tuesday. A C summary report is issued by the police in a matter when the criminal case was filed due to mistake of facts or the offence complained about is of a civil nature.

''The C-summary report has been submitted in a case registered against Mehak Mirza Prabhu at Colaba police station,'' the official said. An FIR had been registered against Prabhu at Colaba police station in south Mumbai under section 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

About 2,000 people, mostly college students, had gathered at the iconic Gateway of India on January 7 to protest against the attack by masked goons on the Jawaharlal Nehru Campus in Delhi as well as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Images and videos of the woman, lated identified as Prabhu, holding a large poster with the words ''Free Kashmir'' written in big bold letters, had gone viral on social media.

In a related development, police on Monday filed a chargesheet against 36 persons in connection with the Gateway of India protest, another senior police officer said. Names of some city-based lawyers and activists who were part of the protest were mentioned in the chargesheet.

So far, 29 accused persons in the case have been granted bail by a court.