Para teachers block key Kolkata street as part of protest
If the state government remains unresponsive, we will think about a more stronger form of movement, said Bhagirath Ghosh on behalf of the Parsho-Sikshak Oikyo Manch, the joint platform of para teachers in the state.We were on a long hunger strike around this time in 2019.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 02:41 IST
Over 100 para teachers on Wednesday blocked the College Street crossing in the city and formed a human chain as part of their ongoing protest to press for immediate wage revision. The para teachers, on an indefinite sit-in near education headquarters Bikash Bhavan since December 18, alleged there has been no response from West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to their demands.
The half-an-hour blockade of College Street-M G Road crossing at 1:30 pm by the agitators threw traffic out of gear for sometime in the afternoon. ''If the state government remains unresponsive, we will think about a more stronger form of movement,'' said Bhagirath Ghosh on behalf of the 'Parsho-Sikshak Oikyo Manch', the joint platform of para teachers in the state.
''We were on a long hunger strike around this time in 2019. We were assured of immediate redressal of our demands for parity in pay scales by this government then. However, no such thing happened thereafter,'' Ghosh said. The para teachers, who work on contract in government-run schools, are seeking immediate salary hike -- from the range of Rs 10,000-12,000 to Rs 22,000-25,000 and 'elementary teacher' status.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghosh
- Bhagirath Ghosh
- Partha Chatterjee
- Bikash Bhavan
- Oikyo Manch'
ALSO READ
Chain of events indicates Suvendu Adhikari would join BJP, says Dilip Ghosh
TMC more dangerous virus than COVID-19, BJP vaccine to eradicate it: Dilip Ghosh
'Why Mamata govt hasn't released Rs 6,000 annuity sum to farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?' asks Dilip Ghosh
BJP will keep fighting for democratic rights of people of Bengal: Dilip Ghosh