SCB Medical College will become an AIIMS Plus institute after completion of development work: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack would become an 'AIIMS Plus' institute after completion of the ongoing development work. Reviewing the progress of the work, the chief minister set January 1, 2024, as the deadline for completion of the SCB Medical College and Hospital developmental work being undertaken at an expenditure of Rs 3,500 crore.

The SCB Medical College and Hospital, the states premier medical facility spread over 175 acres of land in Cuttack, would be an 'AIIMS Plus' institute after completion of the development work, he said. The chief minister said he is personally monitoring the work and hoped that after the completion of the development work SCB Medical College Hospital will be among the top three healthcare institutions of the country The SCB Medical College and Hospital became operational in 1944.

The hospital will have a provision for 5,000 beds and modern-day facilities for doctors, patients, health workers and students. The upgraded facility will have provisions like modern transport facilities, restaurants and commercial centres. There will be a provision for 1,280 residential quarters and accommodation facilities for 2,200 students. Patnaik through video conference directed the officials to form an independent managing committee for the functioning of the new SCB Medical College and Hospital.