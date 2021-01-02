Left Menu
Night curfew to remain in force within urban limits of 13 Rajasthan districts: Govt

The government released the guidelines for caution, surveillance and containment till January 15The night curfew will continue in 13 districts, including Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Tonk, Pali, Sikar and Sriganganagar, as per the guidelines.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:07 IST
Night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am within the urban limits of 13 districts of Rajasthan, according to fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government on Saturday. The government released the guidelines for caution, surveillance and containment till January 15

The night curfew will continue in 13 districts, including Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Tonk, Pali, Sikar and Sriganganagar, as per the guidelines. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till January 15 for students and regular classes activities. However, online education will continue, they stated. However, factory production units and factories working in night shifts, IT companies, chemist shops, essential services etc will remain exempted from the night curfew, it was stated in the guidelines

Cinema halls, entertainment parks will remain closed till January 15 besides restrictions on social, political and cultural events, the state government said in its guidelines.

