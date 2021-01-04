Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt to give scooters & financial incentives to girl students: Himanta

The Assam government will give scooters and financial incentives to girl students to ensure that they attend classes regularly, Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The minister further said that they had plans to launch this scheme last year but it was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.The minster is on a visit to distribute scooters also participated in a cycle rally on Monday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:22 IST
Assam govt to give scooters & financial incentives to girl students: Himanta

The Assam government will give scooters and financial incentives to girl students to ensure that they attend classes regularly, Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state government was currently distributing 22,000 two-wheelers to Class 12 girl students who passed in the first division from the state board under the Pragyan Bharti Scheme, he said at Sivasagar on Sunday.

The state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 144.30 crore for the purpose. The state government will provide scooters to all girl students who passed in the first division from the state board even if the number crosses a lakh, he said.

Scooters will also be provided to all girl students who passed Class 12 examination in the first division in 2018 and 2019. Financial incentives will also be provided to all girl students from school to post-graduate level and the scheme would be launched by the end of this month.

He said that girl school students would be given Rs 100 daily for each day so that they attend school while an amount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 will be given to undergraduate and postgraduate students respectively. The minister further said that they had plans to launch this scheme last year but it was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The minster is on a visit to distribute scooters also participated in a cycle rally on Monday. Meanwhile, attendance in schools, which reopened on January one after being closed for nearly 10 months due to COVID-19, was much higher on Monday than the first two days.

PTI DG RG RG.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...

Meeting between Centre and farmers' leaders underway in Delhi

The eighth round of meeting between the Central government and farmers representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan. Farmers leaders and officials present at the meeting observed silence to pay condolence to the farmers who died during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021