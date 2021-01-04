Decision on reopening schools in TN after obtaining

Left Menu
A final decision on reopening schools will be taken by the Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he told reporters at Gobichettipalayam near here after inaugurating the distribution of Rs 2,500 cash and gift hamper to ration card holders.On behalf of the School Education Department, suggestions will be obtained from parents, students and from Parents-Teachers Associations also about reopening of the schools in Tamil Nadu.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu School Education and Youth Welfare Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Monday said a decision on reopening schools in the state shut since the COVID-19 enforced lockdown would be taken by the chief minister after suggestions are obtained from parents and students.

''On behalf of the School Education Department, suggestions will be obtained from parents, students and from Parents-Teachers Associations also about reopening of the schools in Tamil Nadu. They will be collected till this weekend,'' the minister said. Schools in the state have been closed since the nation-wide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March last.

The Minister said practical examinations for Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted and the schedule would be released soon. Sengottaiyan said in Erode district alone 7,10,966 ration card holders would receive Rs 2,500 cash and gift hamper for the Pongal festival.

He also said the free gifts would be given till January 13 in the PDS outlets.

