Don't participate in events sponsored by firms promoting tobacco products: Delhi govt to schools

A tobacco free educational institute must not participate in any event sponsored by any firm or seller which promotes the use, manufacture or sale of tobacco product in any form. It is also pertinent to mention that Philip Morris interim through its sponsored Foundation A Smoke Free World and grantee Conrad Challenge, has been trying to influence school children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to not participate in any event sponsored by firms or sellers that promote the use, manufacture or sale of tobacco products. The government has also directed that prizes or scholarships offered by such firms should not be accepted by educational institutions or students. ''A tobacco free educational institute must not participate in any event sponsored by any firm or seller which promotes the use, manufacture or sale of tobacco product in any form. Prizes or scholarships offered by such firms should not be accepted by educational institutions or students,'' the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.

The letter by the DoE comes following the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to avoid any collaboration with a tobacco industry led foundation in the larger interest of public health. ''Even as the government has prohibited electronic-cigarettes and similar devices through 'The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019'', the tobacco industry and manufacturers have changed their strategy, the city government has claimed. ''Now, in the garb of Foundation for Smoke Free World (FSFW) and though Conrad Foundation, Philip Morris International (PMI) is trying to promote its products as harm reduction devices. It is also pertinent to mention that Philip Morris interim through its sponsored Foundation — A Smoke Free World and grantee 'Conrad Challenge', has been trying to influence school children. Conrad Challenge has announced two new competitions in the most recent round of 2020-21,'' it added.

The DoE has advised schools to remain vigilant against such attempts to target young children and protect them from exposure to tobacco use..

