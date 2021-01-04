100 tablets for students in rural TN, Karnataka
Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI): Underprivileged school children in rural Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are to get 100 tablets for distance learning. For this, the Consulate General of Israel to South India has partnered with The Art of Living, a spiritual organisation.
With the COVID-19 forcing schools to switch to distance learning, children in remote areas with limited internet access experience a larger challenge than those in urban areas, the Art of Living said in a statement on Monday. The partnership aims to enable teachers to lend support to these students and bridge the literacy gaps, the statement said.
The Consulate looks forward to assisting students with limited resources to navigate this academic year. Commenting on it, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living said, We welcome this first-of-its-kind partnership between the Art of Living and the Israeli government.
Online learning will reach marginalised students from vulnerable communities and help them a lot.'' The Consul General Jonathan Zadka said, This partnership with a like-minded organisation allows us to share this view with our host country, India.'' ''We pray that the pandemic situation will be over soon and that these children could go back to their education routine,'' Zadka said..
