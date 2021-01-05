Left Menu
Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from Jan 18

The chief minister said social distancing and other health protocols, including using face masks, should be taken care of in all institutions.Gehlot was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state through video conference.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:37 IST
Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen in Rajasthan from January 18, after remaining closed for nearly nine months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, according an official statement issued on Tuesday. The decision to reopen schools for the students of classes 9th to 12th, those in the final year in colleges, coaching institutes and government training institutes was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a review meeting.

Medical College, Dental College, Nursing College and Paramedical College have been directed to reopen from January 11, taking into consideration COVID-19 vaccination. The chief minister said social distancing and other health protocols, including using face masks, should be taken care of in all institutions.

Gehlot was reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state through video conference. He said the cases of new strain of COVID-19 in the country and the state are of concern. ''Any kind of negligence towards it can create a big crisis. In view of this, special attention should be kept on travellers coming to the state from other countries, including those affected by this virus,'' the chief minister said.

He said that due to the new virus strain, a terrible situation has risen in England and lockdown had to be imposed again. ''Taking lessons from the UK, precaution should be taken in Rajasthan,'' Gehlot said. The chief minister said the condition of coronavirus in Rajasthan is ''very much under control with the best management and cooperation of the people''. The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31 per cent, he said.

Gehlot directed the officials to ensure that preparations for vaccination in the state is completed in a mission mode. ''The entire database of health workers should be uploaded as soon as possible for vaccination,'' the chief minister said.

He said only authentic and substantive information about the vaccine should be circulated in the media. ''Unverified information can cause unnecessary misconceptions among people,'' he said..

