ISBR Bengaluru best biz school with industry tie-ups: Survey

Director of ISBR Dr Lakshman Kumarsaid, The school is working towards securing its place among the global rankings of promising business schools. PTI RS NVG NVG

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:18 IST
ISBR Business School said on Wednesday that it has been judged as the'Best Business School with Industry Collaborations in the Emerging Business Schools Category'in theAICTE-CII survey 2020. The survey assesses the status of partnership between institutions and industry on six basic parameters -- curriculum, faculty, governance, infrastructure, placements and research and services/project & skill development, the Bengaluru-based business school said in a statement.

''ISBR has scored high in every parameter and emerged on top from among 69 shortlisted management institutions that participated in the survey across the country,'' it said. The AICTE-CII survey for industry-linked technical institutes maps industry linkages of the country's technical institutes in four streams engineering, management, architecture and pharmacy.

The biz school showcases the best practices of partnerships with industry and highlights the strengths and weaknesses of the eco system of technical education in the country, according to the statement. Director of ISBR Dr Lakshman Kumarsaid, The school is working towards securing its place among the global rankings of promising business schools.''

