Maha: Candidates in 35 gram panchayats elected unopposed

As many as 610 candidates in 35 gram panchayats were elected unopposed in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Wednesday. Candidates of nine gram panchayats in Vaijapur taluka of the district were elected unopposed, which is the highest in the region, the official from the Collector's office said.

Of 617 gram panchayat going to polls, 610 candidates in 35 village local bodies were elected unopposed, he said. According to official data, out of 17,333 nominations that were filed, 368 were found to be invalid and 4,680 candidates withdrew from the fray.

Currently, 11,499 candidates are in the fray for 2,090 seats, the official said. Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats spread across 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. Counting of votes will be taken up on January 18.