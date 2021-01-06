Left Menu
Lok Sabha Speaker to attend outreach programme for panchayat representatives in Dehradun

This outreach and familiarisation programme for panchayati raj institutions aims at providing panchayat representatives an introduction to Parliament functioning and exposure to democratic principles and ethos, it said.Besides Birla, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal and other dignitaries will attend the inaugural function, it said.

Over 400 panchayat representatives will be introduced to functioning of Parliament and democratic principles and ethos at an outreach programme to be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dehradun on Friday. The programme on the initiative of the Lok Sabha Speaker will be physically attended by around 405 panchayat representatives including 26 zila panchayat chairmen and deputy chairmen along with 109 block panchayat pramukh, and 270 nominated gram pradhans of Uttarakhand.

In addition, 376 zila panchayat members, 3,201 block panchayats members and 7,791 gram pradhan will also be connected to the programme online via weblink, an official statement said. This outreach and familiarisation programme for panchayati raj institutions aims at providing panchayat representatives an introduction to Parliament functioning and exposure to democratic principles and ethos, it said.

Besides Birla, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal and other dignitaries will attend the inaugural function, it said. The theme of the programme is 'Panchayati Raj System: Strengthening the Decentralised Democracy'. It is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat in coordination with the Uttarakhand government. PTI VIT ZMN.

