Odisha CM receives anonymous letter claiming threat to his life; probe ordered

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik has received an anonymous letter claiming that aconspiracy has been hatched to eliminate him, following whichthe state government ordered an enquiry into the matter,official sources said on Thursday.

The letter addressed to Patnaik's residence and writtenin English claimed that contract killers armed withsophisticated firearms may attack the chief minister anytime.

''I would like to inform that some contact killers (illegible).. to kill you. These contact killers areprofessional criminals. These contact killers are equippedwith latest weapons like AK-47, semi-automatic pistol. Thesecriminals may attack you anytime,'' the letter read.

''I would like to tell you that you can be killedanytime, so please be aware..,'' it said adding that weaponsrequired for the purpose have been brought to the state.

The letter also said that the mastermind of theconspiracy lives in Nagpur.

Following the receipt of the letter on January 5,Special Secretary (Home) Dr Santosh Bala asked the state'sdirector general of police, director general of intelligenceand the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, to enquire intothe matter.

Bala also said that the security of the chief ministerat his residence, the secretariat as well as during journey tovarious places may be assessed and tightened.

