Patnaik receives letter claiming threat to life, probe ordered

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:36 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government is likely to bolster the security of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after he received an anonymous letter, claiming that a conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate him.

The state government has also ordered an inquiry into the matter, officials said on Thursday.

The letter, written in English, said contract killers armed with sophisticated firearms could attack the chief minister anytime.

''I would like to inform you that some contact killers(illegible).. to kill you. These contact killers are professional criminals, equipped with the latest weapons like AK-47 and semi-automatic pistols.

''I would like to tell you that you can be killed anytime, so please be aware..,'' it said, adding, the weapons have already been brought to the state.

The letter also said that the mastermind of the conspiracy lives in Nagpur.

Following the receipt of the letter on January 5, Special Secretary (Home) Santosh Bala asked the state director general of police, director-general of intelligence, and the commissioner of police, Bhubaneswar, to inquire into the matter.

Bala said the security of the chief minister at his residence, the secretariat as well as during his journey to various places may be assessed and tightened.

