T'gana: Ex-Minister Sunita Laxma Reddy takes over as women's commission chairperson

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Minister V Sunita Laxma Reddy on Friday took over as the chairperson of the Telangana state Women's Commission.

State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K TRama Rao, who was present on the occasion, said the state government undertook several measures for the welfare and empowerment of women.

Maternal and infant deaths have considerably declined and institutional deliveries rose in the state, he said.

The Telangana government emphasized the primacy of women's empowerment through various measures, including putting in place 'She Teams' which work to address women's safety issues, he said.

Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling TRS, said the Commission should be tough in dealing with crimes against women.

Sunita Laxma Reddy said the Commission would work to promote the welfare, progress, and equality of women in the state and stand by them.

The state government on December 27 appointed SunitaLakshma Reddy as the chairperson to the women's panel.

Sunita Laxma Reddy had served as a minister during the congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh and joined the ruling TRS last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

