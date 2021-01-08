Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM asks officials to remain alert in view of bird flu cases in country

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:07 IST
UP CM asks officials to remain alert in view of bird flu cases in country
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to remain alert in view of bird flu cases being reported in some parts of the country.

The chief minister asked officials to relieve the IVR I (Indian Veterinary Research Institute), Bareilly of all responsibilities relating to COVID-19 so that it can concentrate on bird flu and its testing, an official release issued here said.

Adityanath, who was holding a review meeting with senior officials, pointed out that every year during the winters migratory birds arrive in large numbers in Allahabad where Magh Mela is also organised. In view of this, there is a need to take extra precautions for the bird flu scare, he said.

Adityanath directed the Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran to make people aware of the matter and also asked the mela authority to publicise that pilgrims should not feed the birds, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt announces 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK

Travellers coming to Delhi from the United Kingdom will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal announced on Friday, tightening protocols to protect Delhii...

Under interim coach, BFC look to turn new leaf against SCEB

Their coach sacked after three successive defeats, former champions Bengaluru FC will look to bounce back under the guidance of interim coach, Naushad Moosa, when they take on a buoyant SC East Bengal in an ISL fixture here on Saturday.Carl...

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to end marriage due to regular relationship issues

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be ending their six-year-old marriage as he was so engrossed in his schedule of creating music that he had no time for her or their children and they faced other relationship issues too. According t...

DHFL auction: Sebi wants to know how Oaktree made credit rating claims of future debt instrument

As the DHFL insolvency resolution enters its final phase, markets regulator Sebi has asked the mortgage firms administrator to explain the claim by a suitor about credit rating of a proposed debt instrument, sources said.The US-based Oaktre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021