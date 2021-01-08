UP CM asks officials to remain alert in view of bird flu cases in country

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to remain alert in view of bird flu cases being reported in some parts of the country.

The chief minister asked officials to relieve the IVR I (Indian Veterinary Research Institute), Bareilly of all responsibilities relating to COVID-19 so that it can concentrate on bird flu and its testing, an official release issued here said.

Adityanath, who was holding a review meeting with senior officials, pointed out that every year during the winters migratory birds arrive in large numbers in Allahabad where Magh Mela is also organised. In view of this, there is a need to take extra precautions for the bird flu scare, he said.

Adityanath directed the Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran to make people aware of the matter and also asked the mela authority to publicise that pilgrims should not feed the birds, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)