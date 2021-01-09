Delhi Cabinet approves procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for GB Pant Hospital

Delhi Cabinet approves procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for GB Pant HospitalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:20 IST
The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital.
The decision is aimed at upgrading the facilities and the medical infrastructure in Delhi government hospitals to ensure better treatment for the people of Delhi, the government said.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced the decision in a tweet.
''In a cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital,'' it said.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, ''It is with great delectation that I inform that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved. This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future.'' PTI GJS GJS DIVDIV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
