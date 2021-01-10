TN college students to get free data card for online classes

The Tamil Nadu government willprovide free data card of 2 GB per day capacity to over 9.69lakh college students to enable them attend online classestill April this year, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said hereon Sunday.

The move was being effected since the colleges haveremained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wereconducting online classes, he said in a statement.

As many as 9,69,047 students studying in government andaided Arts and Sciences colleges, engineering colleges andpolytechnic institutions will benefit from the move, wheredata cards will be given to them from January to April 2021free of cost, he said.

Students in self-financed institutions will also becovered under the initiative,which will be implemented throughthe state-run Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT),the chief minister said.

