With the setting up of the first-ever homeopathic college in Jammu Kashmir, either in government or private sector, it will offer options to the aspirant students who were earlier travelling to other states for homeopathy Degree, the minister said. The college, he said, will also cater to adjoining districts of the neighbouring states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:56 IST
In touch with AYUSH minister over establishment of J-K's first homoeopathic medical college: Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir's first homoeopathic medical college has been proposed in Kathua and its establishment is being pursued with the Union Ministry of AYUSH.

A public demand for homoeopathic college had been pending for several decades but no previous government or public representative took a serious cognizance of it over the last 70 years, he said.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving special impetus to indigenous and alternative systems of medicine and with the government setting up a separate Ministry of AYUSH and getting International Day of Yoga approved by the United Nations, Singh said, it is an irony that Jammu and Kashmir is yet to get its first Homeopathic College.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

The minister said the establishment of the medical college is being actively pursued and he is personally in touch with Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik.

Singh was informed that the Union Territory government had identified land measuring over 60 kanals for the homeopathic medical college.

After the approval of the Union Ministry of AYUSH, the piece of land will be formally handed over to the Directorate, Indian Systems of Medicine, Jammu and Kashmir and further process of establishing the college will start, he said. “With the setting up of the first-ever homeopathic college in Jammu & Kashmir, either in government or private sector, it will offer options to the aspirant students who were earlier travelling to other states for homeopathy Degree,” the minister said. The college, he said, will also cater to adjoining districts of the neighbouring states.

