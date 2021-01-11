Left Menu
India-Australia 3rd Test: Scoreboard, Day 5

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:07 IST
India-Australia 3rd Test: Scoreboard, Day 5
Scoreboard at the end of the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 338 India 1st Innings 244 Australia 2nd Innings 312/6 decl India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma c Starc b Cummins 52 Shubman Gill c Paine b Hazlewood 31 Cheteshwar Pujara b Hazlewood 77 Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Lyon 4 Rishabh Pant (wk) c Cummins b Lyon 97 Hanuma Vihari not out 23 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 39 Extras (lb 3, w 2, nb 6) 11 Total (5 wickets, 131 overs) 334 Fall of Wickets: 1-71, 2-92, 3-102 71-1, 250-4, 272-5 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 22-6-66-0, Josh Hazlewood 26-12-39-2, Pat Cummins 26-6-72-1, Nathan Lyon 46-17-114-2, Cameron Green 7-0-31-0, Marnus Labuschagne 4-2-9-0.

