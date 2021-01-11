Yazdani Bakery's co-owner Zend dead

Zend Meherwan Zend, the co-ownerof the heritage Yazdani Bakery here, has died due to advancingage.

Zend, who is credited with experimenting with a lot ofpreparations and continuing with the wood fired oven, was 86,sources said, adding he died on Sunday afternoon.

He is credited with introducing a slew of popularitems including Apple Pie in the bakery in South Mumbai's Fortarea, which continues to be a must-visit place for peopleacross generations.

