Yazdani Bakery's co-owner Zend dead

Yazdani Bakery's co-owner Zend deadPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:56 IST
Zend Meherwan Zend, the co-ownerof the heritage Yazdani Bakery here, has died due to advancingage.
Zend, who is credited with experimenting with a lot ofpreparations and continuing with the wood fired oven, was 86,sources said, adding he died on Sunday afternoon.
He is credited with introducing a slew of popularitems including Apple Pie in the bakery in South Mumbai's Fortarea, which continues to be a must-visit place for peopleacross generations.
