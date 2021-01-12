Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 26 children engaged as labourers rescued; seven held for trafficking

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:21 IST
Over 26 children engaged as labourers rescued; seven held for trafficking
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were arrested here for allegedly trafficking 26 children from different states and engaging them as laborers, police said on Tuesday.

Based on information that children in the age group of 12to 17 were detained and engaged as laborers, police teams conducted raids at various places on Monday and rescued 23boys and three girls, they said.

The rescued children belong to Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Telangana, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

All the children were trafficked by the owners/accused. The children were detained in sheds located within the premises of their workshops--timber depots, furniture shops, hotels, vehicle mechanic shops and plastic scrap shops, he said.

The accused brought the children from different states after paying an informal amount to their parents, police said.

Eight children from Telangana were counseled and handed over to their parents while the remaining children were sent to rehabilitation homes, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sensex jumps 248 pts to end at new peak; Nifty tops 14,500

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 248 points to end at a fresh life-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel amid positive global cues and persistent FPI inflows.After touching...

Fire kills eight in Russian apartment block

A fire in an apartment block killed eight people in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg in the early hours of Tuesday, the local branch of Russias Investigative Committee said. Investigators from the Sverdlovsk region said a child was a...

Gujarat: First batch of COVID vaccine reaches Ahmedabad airport

Consignments of Covishieldvaccines have reached Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Tuesday, hours after they were dispatched from the Pune-based SerumInstitute of India SII in Maharashtra.Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who visited the airp...

Rescuers seek to free 22 following China mine explosion

Rescuers are seeking to free 22 Chinese workers trapped underground for more than two days following an explosion at a partially built gold mine in the countrys east, state media reported on Tuesday.Some 300 rescuers were seeking to clear o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021