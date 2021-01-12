Left Menu
20-year-old man dies after kite string slits his throat

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:54 IST
A 20-year-old two-wheeler riderdied after the `manja' string of a kite slit his throat inJatatarodi area here on Tuesday, police said.

Pranay Prakash Thakre, a resident of DnyaneshwarNagar, Ajni, was returning from Tehsil area with his fatherand both were riding separate motorcycles.

When they were passing through the Jatatarodi square,Pranay got entangled in the razor-sharp string of a kite whichslit his throat, police said.

He fell from the motorbike and died due to excessivebleeding before police took him to hospital, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered and furtherprobe is on, an official of Imambada police station said.

Incidents of sharp manja string, often coated withcrushed glass, causing fatal injury to bike-riders arereported in various parts of the country though the use ofsuch strings is banned in most cities. PTI CORKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

