Panel submits report to MIB reviewing guidelines on TV rating agencies: Javadekar

A committee constituted to review guidelines on television rating agencies in India submitted its report to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Tuesday, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

He announced that the recommendations of the report submitted by the panel headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati will be evaluated and based on it, certain guidelines will be issued to the TRP agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

''For TRP ratings, the ministry had on November 4, 2020, constituted a committee headed by the Prasar Bharati CEO, which has submitted its report today. The report will be studied by the ministry and the future course of action will be decided,'' Javadekar told the reporters here.

''The main issue is to ensure greater transparency in TRP system and the transparency today is based on 55,000 metre (for calculating TRP) area. The area needs to be expanded so that there is no scope of manipulation. We have received the report and after discussing it, we will hand it over to TRP agency BARC and issue it certain directions based on the committee's recommendations. This report is a huge step,'' he said.

The report of the committee has not been made public as the ministry and officials are yet to go through it, an official spokesperson said.

The ministry had on November 4, 2020, constituted the four-member committee, in the wake of an alleged TRP scam, to review the guidelines on television rating agencies in India and had asked it submit its report within two months.

Apart from chairperson Vempati, the committee has Dr Shalabh, Professor of Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, IIT Kanpur; Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT and Professor Pulak Ghosh, Decision Sciences Centre for Public Policy (CPP); as its members.

The committee was constituted to study the different aspects of television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time, the ministry had said.

