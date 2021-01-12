Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women need to be in decision making bodies: NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Stressing the need for presenceof women in decision making bodies,National Commission forWomen NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesdaysaid politicalparties offered them tickets for elections only if they haveconnections witha male politician.Women need to get into decision making bodies andParliament and legislatures, she said in her keynote addressvirtuallyin a webinar on Awareness Campaign for EliminatingGender based Violence organised by the Centre for WomenStudies of Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU here.Otherwise, we will just be playing lip service...

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:17 IST
Women need to be in decision making bodies: NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Stressing the need for presenceof women in decision making bodies,National Commission forWomen (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesdaysaid politicalparties offered them tickets for elections only if they have'connections' witha male politician.

Women need to get into decision making bodies andParliament and legislatures, she said in her keynote addressvirtuallyin a webinar on 'Awareness Campaign for EliminatingGender based Violence organised by the Centre for WomenStudies of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here.

''Otherwise, we will just be playing lip service... Yes,there are women who are in the good Ministries, but they arevery few,'' she added.

The NCW chief said parties would not want to give ticketsto women as they fear women will lose in elections.

''But they can give (ticket to) a person who doesnt havea good standing in society... a man who has got chargesagainst him and they can give tickets to them but not awoman,'' she said.

Even if a woman managed to get a party ticket, she hadto be connected to a man in politics so that her face would bethere but somebody else would be doing the work on her behalf,Sharma lamented.

Referring to the long pending women's reservation bill,which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in Parliament andstate legislature for women, she said political parties speakabout the quota but it was yet to materialise.

''No party has given us 33 per cent (reservation). We are50 per cent mind you and still for 33 per cent we arebegging,'' she said.

Sharma said gender equality can be achievedonlywhenwomenwere madeaware of their rights.

''There are many laws forsafeguarding women, however,theyare not going to change society unless we bring change in ourown family, she said.

MANUUs Incharge Vice-Chancellor Prof S M Rahmatullahsaidincidents of gender based violence were still happening.

''weare compelledtoconductawareness programmes,this is ashame for us.

He advised women to assert their rightsand alsoemphasised on inclusion of values in the curriculum,a releasefrom MANUU said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Misrab' helps youth in Kashmir explore their passion for music

Youth in Kashmir have got an opportunity to explore their talent for music with Misrab, an organisation formed by singers, seeking to give them training in vocal and instrumental music. Bilal Ahmad, chairman of Misrab, said the Valley lacks...

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Punjab gets first batch of Covishield

Punjab on Tuesday received its first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 20,450 vials, officials said.Each vial carries 10 doses which will be given to already identified key workers in two doses, 28 days apart.Health Minister Balbir Sin...

Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021