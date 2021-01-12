Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study centre named for Nathuram Godse closed in MP

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:37 IST
Study centre named for Nathuram Godse closed in MP

The Hindu Mahasabha onTuesday closed a study centre named for Nathuram Godsefollowing an intervention by the district administration.

The ''Gyanshaala'' or study centre, opened at theMahasabha's office in Daulatganj area here two days ago, hadcreated controversy as it was named for Godse, MahatmaGandhi's assassin.

Additional District Magistrate Kishore Kanyal saidthat after learning about the study centre, preventive ordersunder section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure wereimposed in Daulatganj area.

Such orders are issued to prevent anything that maylead to breach of peace.

''We discussed the issue with Mahasabha office-bearersand told them they should not do anything that can disturb thepeace. They promised not to break the law and said they wouldclose the centre,'' Kanyal told reporters.

Mahasabha's national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwajsaid the study centre will be closed but the organization willcontinue to organize inspirational programs about patriots.

The objective of setting up a Gyanshaala was fulfilledas people became ''aware'', he added.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj had said the Nathuram GodseGyanshaala will educate the young generation about variousaspects of Partition as well as the lives of national leaderslike Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj andMaharana Pratap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Misrab' helps youth in Kashmir explore their passion for music

Youth in Kashmir have got an opportunity to explore their talent for music with Misrab, an organisation formed by singers, seeking to give them training in vocal and instrumental music. Bilal Ahmad, chairman of Misrab, said the Valley lacks...

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Punjab gets first batch of Covishield

Punjab on Tuesday received its first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 20,450 vials, officials said.Each vial carries 10 doses which will be given to already identified key workers in two doses, 28 days apart.Health Minister Balbir Sin...

Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021