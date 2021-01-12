Study centre named for Nathuram Godse closed in MP

The Hindu Mahasabha onTuesday closed a study centre named for Nathuram Godsefollowing an intervention by the district administration.

The ''Gyanshaala'' or study centre, opened at theMahasabha's office in Daulatganj area here two days ago, hadcreated controversy as it was named for Godse, MahatmaGandhi's assassin.

Additional District Magistrate Kishore Kanyal saidthat after learning about the study centre, preventive ordersunder section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure wereimposed in Daulatganj area.

Such orders are issued to prevent anything that maylead to breach of peace.

''We discussed the issue with Mahasabha office-bearersand told them they should not do anything that can disturb thepeace. They promised not to break the law and said they wouldclose the centre,'' Kanyal told reporters.

Mahasabha's national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwajsaid the study centre will be closed but the organization willcontinue to organize inspirational programs about patriots.

The objective of setting up a Gyanshaala was fulfilledas people became ''aware'', he added.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj had said the Nathuram GodseGyanshaala will educate the young generation about variousaspects of Partition as well as the lives of national leaderslike Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj andMaharana Pratap.

