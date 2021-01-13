Gehlot warns officials against negligence in work

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday warned officials that no negligence in work will be tolerated. He also issued directions to set up a separate cell in the Department of Personnel for dealing with the complaints of negligent officers. Chairing a review meeting with senior officials and district collectors through a video conference, Gehlot said that a sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance is the basic mantra of the state government.

He said that the state government will ensure strict action against the negligent personnel.

Gehlot said that it is the responsibility of the government to complete the work of people on time. The chief minister also said that a campaign 'Prashashan Gaon ke Sang' will be started soon and he directed the officials to start preparations for it, a release stated.

