GDA horticulture inspector detained on charge of rape: Police

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:43 IST
A horticulture inspector of the Ghaziabad Development Authority has been detained on allegations of a 28-year-old woman that he raped her after treating her to a sedative-laced drink.

On the complaint of woman, an employee of a GDA park, the police have lodged an FIR and sent her for the medical examination, Sahibabad police station’s SHO Vishnu Kaushik said.

He added that pending the medical examination report, GDA Horticulture Inspector Govind Singh has been detained and is being questioned to ascertain the veracity of the allegation.

He would be put under formal arrest once the medical examination report confirms rape, he added.

SHO Kaushik said the woman alleged in her complaint that the GDA’s Horticulture Department employee offered her a sedative-laced cold drink and she lost consciousness after drinking it.

When she became conscious, she realised that she had been raped, the SHO said.

