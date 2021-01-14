Left Menu
Bird flu: Teachers not be deployed on inspection duty, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said teachers will not be deployed on inspection duty in view of the bird flu situation in the national capital.The move comes following complaints that teachers were asked undertake random inspections at markets and other places to see whether guidelines are being followed amid the bird flu scare.

Updated: 14-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said teachers will not be deployed on inspection duty in view of the bird flu situation in the national capital.

The move comes following complaints that teachers were asked undertake random inspections at markets and other places to see whether guidelines are being followed amid the bird flu scare.

''Received complaints from few districts about teachers being deployed on inspection duty in view of bird flu. Following instructions from the chief minister, teachers have been relieved from this duty. DM's have been instructed to not put teachers on such duty without prior permission,'' Sisodia tweeted.

Bird flu has not spread among chickens in Delhi, an official said on Thursday after all the 100 samples taken from Asia's largest poultry market in Ghazipur tested negative.

Following this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directions to open the Ghazipur poultry market, which was closed by authorities earlier.

The results come a day after civic authorities imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation here.

Earlier, testing of samples of crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu in the national capital on Monday, prompting the city government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city. Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.

