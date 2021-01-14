Delhi Tamil Academy organises Pongal celebrations at Sisodia's house

The Delhi Tamil Academy, which was recently set up by the AAP government, organised Pongal celebrations at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Thursday, presenting an array of Dravidian culture.

''Delhi has always been a multicultural city celebrating its rich diversity and communities. It is with this sense of unity and spirit, we're celebrating Pongal with our Tamil communities organised by the Tamil academy,'' he said.

Cultural presentations keeping in touch with the Tamil culture, Mangala isai (Nadhaswaram) and Bharatanatyam, were performed on the occasion.

Delhi Tamil Academy vice-chairman N Raja welcomed the Deputy CM and his family with special garlands. Pongal was prepared with a traditional slogan ''Pongalo Pongal'' by the gathering and was distributed to all the guests present.

