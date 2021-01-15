Left Menu
MCD employees on strike to march to Delhi CM's house on Friday

Scores of employees of the three municipal corporations are slated to hold a protest march from Civic Centre to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house on Friday, to press for their demands, which include release of their due salaries, according to a confederation of unions.A P Khan, convener of MCD Employees Union, said the protesting members have also decided to boycott duty for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out which is starting January 16.Salaries of so many people, including those who have retired recently, have not been paid for the last few months.

15-01-2021
Scores of employees of the three municipal corporations are slated to hold a protest march from Civic Centre to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Friday, to press for their demands, which include release of their due salaries, according to a confederation of unions.

A P Khan, convener of MCD Employees Union, said the protesting members have also decided to ''boycott'' duty for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out which is starting January 16.

''Salaries of so many people, including those who have retired recently, have not been paid for the last few months. And, then they ask us to go on COVID duty. We have decided to boycott vaccination duty,'' Khan said.

He said the employees on strike will on Friday morning march from Civic Centre, headquarters of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and go up to Delhi CM's house.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, ''I have tried to assure them that NDMC is making efforts to release pending salaries. But, it is not good that they will boycott vaccination duty. As per DDMA Act, if they refuse duty, liable action will be taken''.

Khan said salaries of mostly NDMC and EDMC employees are due.

At Civic Centre, many employees held placards and raised slogans on Thursday. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

