S Africa delays reopening of schools amid record COVID-19 infections, deaths

The South African government on Friday postponed the reopening of schools across the country by two weeks as it battles a record number of COVID-19 infections, related deaths and a new variant of the virus.

In the last 24 hours, South Africa has reported 18,500 new coronavirus cases and 712 deaths.

At a media briefing on Friday, Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule announced the postponement of school reopenings, amid concerns from teacher unions and parents.

The minister said all schools, including private institutions which have already started the new academic year, will only be opened for teachers on February 1 and students on February 15.

According to original plans, schools were to reopen on January 13. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government deferred the reopening to January 25.

Now, the January reopening has also been postponed, though some educationists had, earlier in the week, insisted that there should not be a further delay to the two weeks already lost to the academic year.

Mhaule said the decision had been taken after considering all factors, backed by research and statistics on the current health situation.

“The priority remains saving lives,” the minister said.

Mhaule said the decision was taken after two days of consultations between her department, national school governing body associations, teacher unions, learner formations, principals’ associations, national associations representing independent schools and associations for learners with special education needs.

“All stakeholders were united in supporting a delay in the opening of schools,” the minister said.

Mhaule said the coronavirus had turned lives upside down and decision-making for a sector as large as 'basic education' had become a difficult exercise.

“The COVID-19 infection rate has increased, and more people are getting infected by the virus. We are seeing more deaths to the extent that almost everybody knows somebody who has been affected by it. In some instances, COVID-19 has wiped out entire families. It has left massive devastation in its wake, and for many people, their circumstances have changed for the worse forever,'' she said.

The coronavirus has so far claimed 35,852 lives along with nearly 1.3 million confirmed infections in South Africa, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The new year has been a grim one till now for the southernmost African country. At 20,063, the country recorded its highest single week increase in the COVID-19 death toll from December 30, 2020 to January 5, 2021.

According to the World Health Organisation, the coronavirus mutated strain found in South Africa, identified as 501Y.V2, is more transmissible than the one found across the world.

First reported on December 18, 501Y.V2 has now spread to 20 countries. It is different from the mutated strain found in the UK, which is identified as VOC 202012/01.

On Friday, Mhaule shared concerns about educators who had died during the winter holiday break and the impact it would have on schools, as well as the disruption the pandemic has caused to the correction of examination papers for the 2020 Matric Examinations.

“Some of our markers have passed away; while others withdrew from marking, due to fear and anxiety; but also because for some of them, their own family members have tested positive.

“In the majority of cases, the educators indicated they had attended funerals or ceremonies, attended by big groups of people; resulting in gatherings that were not monitored for compliance with health protocols, which includes the wearing of masks, social distancing, and regular sanitising of hands,” Mhaule concluded.

