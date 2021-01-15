UNESCO, KSRelief launch Kodrat project to support distance learning in Lebanon

An already dire situation has been made worse, as the coronavirus is forcing more students into distance learning in Lebanon on top of the 85,000 students in Beirut whose schools were damaged or destroyed following the 4 August 2020 explosion at the waterfront. In the response, UNESCO and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) is launching the Kodrat project.

The project aims at supporting teachers by building their capacities in distance learning through the creation of this online self-learning platform. Kodrat will contain online courses targeting teachers and education practitioners to support their professional development in diverse education fields including distance learning, inclusive education, and lifelong learning.

Through the project, UNESCO will also provide psychosocial support to children, parents, teachers and school administrative staff in the areas affected by the Beirut blast to help them recover.

Overall, Kodrat will develop an ICT-enabled education system in Lebanon, increasing its crisis preparedness and contributing to the promotion of equitable and inclusive distance education while strengthening the resilience of the national education system.

At an estimated cost of $887,000, the one-year project will directly train about 1,000 teachers and 50 trainers, from 100 Lebanese public schools affected by the Beirut explosion. It will also provide direct psychosocial support to 300 parents, 300 teachers and 200 schools administrative staff. The project will also have implications elsewhere in the country with the potential of reaching an estimated additional 52,000 students, 1840 teachers and 92,000 parents.