Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 14:32 IST
Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh
A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he was feeling good and had no worry before being administered the jab.

After administering the vaccine, the youth was kept for observations for 30 minutes to check any side effects.

''There is no anxiety, rather I am feeling good,'' said Arun, who was also given a bouquet of flowers.

The vaccination drive was conducted at five sites in Chandigarh. One was at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, civil hospital at Sector 45, two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32 and one at advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), officials said.

Around 500 healthcare workers will be vaccinated on the first day of the drive, they said.

A doctor working at the PGIMER who also received the shot said he was happy that the vaccine had finally come and would be administered to all healthcare and frontline workers.

On apprehensions about side effects, Randhawa asserted that there was ''no such worry'' as this vaccine had been developed properly in a scientific way.

The Union territory has received 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and health authorities provided 1,000 doses to the PGIMER.

The vaccination drives also began in Punjab and Haryana.

