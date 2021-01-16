Sanitation worker gets first jab in Chandigarh

A 20-year-old sanitation worker received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine as the inoculation drive commenced in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Arun, who works as a sweeper at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, said he was feeling good and had no worry before being administered the jab.

After administering the vaccine, the youth was kept for observations for 30 minutes to check any side effects.

''There's no anxiety, rather I am feeling good,'' said Arun, who was also given a bouquet of flowers.

Arun, whose mother came to meet him when he was vaccinated, said he was told that he was the first one to get the vaccine in the Union territory.

The vaccination drive was conducted at five sites in Chandigarh. One was at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Sector 16, civil hospital at Sector 45, two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32 and one at advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), officials said.

Around 500 healthcare workers will be vaccinated on the first day of the drive, they said.

Chandigarh Health Services Director Amandeep Kang was among those who got the jab.

A doctor working at the PGIMER who also received the shot said he was happy that the vaccine had finally come and would be administered to all healthcare and frontline workers.

On apprehensions about side effects, Randhawa asserted that there was ''no such worry'' as this vaccine had been developed properly in a scientific way.

The Union territory has received 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and health authorities provided 1,000 doses to the PGIMER. PTI CHS VSDHMB

