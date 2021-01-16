Left Menu
Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:48 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it has come to the government's knowledge that question papers and answer keys have been found on mobile devices in certain private colleges and other institutions. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it has come to the government's knowledge that question papers and answer keys have been found on mobile devices in certain private colleges and other institutions.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the written exams, he said.

''It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination held on 09.01.21 (morning & evening shifts) and 10.01.21 (morning & evening shift) is hereby cancelled. Inconvenience is regretted,'' a notice issued by the commission read.

''It is our endeavour that only deserving candidates are appointed,'' Chautala said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that by cancelling the written exams, the state government has accepted ''foul play''. Besides demanding registration of an FIR, Surjewala also sought an independent probe into the matter.

Surjewala said around 10 lakh people had taken this exam and added the state government should compensate by paying Rs 5,000 each to the candidate who appeared in the exam.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja alleged that by cancelling the gram sachiv exam, the state government has admitted that a ''fraud'' was committed in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

