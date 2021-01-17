Scoreboard: IND vs Aus, Tea- Day 3

Scoreboard at tea on day three of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44 Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 25 Ajinkya Rahane c Wade b Starc 37 Mayank Agarwal c Smith b Hazlewood 38 Rishabh Pant c Green b Hazlewood 23 Washington Sundar batting 38 Shardul Thakur batting 33 Extras: (B-5, LB-1 NB-2) 8 Total: (For 6 wickets in 87 overs) 253 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-60, 3-105, 4-144, 5-161, 6-186 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-2-65-1, Josh Hazlewood 21-5-43-3, Pat Cummins 22-2-79-1, Cameron Green 8-1-20-0, Nathan Lyon 19-6-40-1, Marnus Labuchagne 1-1-0-0.

