PTI | Kohima | Updated: 17-01-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 11:12 IST
Minister inaugurates Planetarium and innovation hub
Nagaland Planning andCoordination Minister Neiba Kronu inaugurated a planetariumand an innovation hub here.

This is the second planetarium and innovation hub inthe state as the first one is in Dimapur, the commercialcapital of the state.

After inaugurating the planetarium on Saturday theminister said it would help the young people and students tolearn and know interesting facts about the universe and allabout space thereby developing scientific temperament amongthem.

The hub is located at the Department of Science andTechnology complex here.

Science and Technology plays a very important role increating better awareness and inspiring young minds to explorethe wonders of science, Kronu said.

Advisor for Science and Technology, InformationTechnology and Communication, and New and Renewable Energy,Mmhonlumo Kikon said the state government envisions havingsuch hubs in every district of the state in the near future.

He expressed hope that the planetarium and the hubwould be a step towards encouraging, inspiring and triggeringthe young minds to explore the world of amazement and universewith scientific temperament.

Once functional, the planetarium, also known as thespace education centre would provide a unique opportunity tobring various aspects of astronomy interestingly by simulatinga dynamic sky in a digital environment. Visitors can actuallysee the performance of nature on its own cosmic stage ratherthan being told about it.

The innovation hub will provide facilities to nurturenew ideas and help develop inquisitive perspectives in youthsof today. This hub would serve as springboards for new ideasand innovation and thus will help the society to face futurechallenges and meet rising aspirations of the growingpopulation, he said.

Senior Scientific Officer, Kevitso Kenneth said thatthis centre would act as a focal point for Science andTechnology Department dissemination and improve the scientifictemper of the masses particularly the young minds and alsogenerate revenue.

