Joseph Stiglitz, Soumya Swaminathan to participate in 3-day global meet "Kerala Looks Ahead"

Kerala will behosting a three-day global conference from February 1 tofurther enhance and modernise nine key sectors by seekingadvice from international experts amid a changed world orderand a new normal.

The'Kerala Looks Ahead' (KLA) Conference &Consultation looks at suggestions to achieve a paradigm shiftin the state's progress in the coming years, aiming renewedwork on the economic policy's twin aspects: Build on historicachievements in welfare and invigorate growth and developmentthrough technology.

Nobel laureate economist Professor Joseph Stiglitz andDr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist with World HealthOrganisation (WHO), are prominent among those who will addressthe meet at the inaugural session to be held on February 1.

Representatives of government, policymakers, expertsand captains of industry as well as heads of alliedorganisations will speak in different sectoral sessions.

Being organised by the Kerala State Planning Board,the deliberations are set to focus on nine themes, locatingtheir potentials and means to meet them best in a post-pandemic scenario.

The sessions will cover primary sector (agriculture,fisheries and animal resources development), modern industrialpossibilities, higher education, including internationalacademic collaboration, skill development, tourism,information technology, e-governance, local governments, amongothers, a press release said.

''The state needs to strongly pursue development thatcan expand employment in various sectors with an emphasis oncreating skilled jobs for educated youth, said Planning BoardVice-Chairperson, Dr V K Ramachandran, as Kerala is set toinitiate its 14th Five Year Plan (2022-27).

''We must strengthen and upgrade public education andhealth, capitalise on the network of social welfare and add tothe legacy of public action.'' Dr Venu V, Member Secretary, Planning Board, pointedout that Kerala's famed achievements in human developmentmerit a relook in the wake of the current pandemic inducedcrisis.

''Not only do we need to modify our targets on health,education, social inclusion and gender justice; but we mustall the more employ modern science and technology in sectorssuch as agriculture, industry, IT, transport, other large-scale infrastructure facilities,'' he said.

On February 2, deliberations on Agriculture,Federalism & Development Financing, IT, E-Governance and LocalGovernments, Agriculture Animal Resource Development &Fisheries, will be among those held.

A special session on industry will be held on thefinal day, ahead of the concluding session.PTI UD SSPTI PTI

