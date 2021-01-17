Left Menu
Schools in Bengal will reopen at appropriate time: Partha

West Bengal Education MinisterPartha Chatterjee on Sunday said schools in the state willreopen only when students and teachers are not at any risk ofcontracting COVID-19.There have been instances of people getting infectedafter resumption of classes in another state, where schoolshad to shut again.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:40 IST
West Bengal Education MinisterPartha Chatterjee on Sunday said schools in the state willreopen only when students and teachers are not at any risk ofcontracting COVID-19.

''There have been instances of people getting infectedafter resumption of classes in another state, where schoolshad to shut again. We don't want to have the same experiencein Bengal. We will take the decision of reopening of schoolcampuses at the appropriate time,'' he told reporters here.

Chatterjee also said school buildings are thoroughlysanitised at regular intervals.

''From online classes to tutorials on TV and radio forstudents, we are supporting the initiative of schools tocontinue academic activities in the present situation,'' theminister said.

Some students' and teachers' associations have beendemanding phase-wise resumption of classes in secondary andhigher secondary schools.

Educational institutions have remained shut in WestBengal since March 16.

To a question, Chatterjee said West Bengal TeacherEligibility Test (WB TET) will be conducted on January 31.

He also said the state government will complete theprocess of recruiting 475 teachers for imparting lessons in'Ol Chiki' script soon.

'Ol Chiki' is taught in schools in some regions of thestate, where 'Santhali' language is the medium of education.

