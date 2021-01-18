Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:07 IST
Low turnout as schools in Rajasthan reopen for classes 9 to 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Schools in Rajasthan opened for classes 9 to 12 on Monday, 10 months after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only a handful of students returning to classes.

Students were given a warm welcome at schools, which were sanitised on Sunday, and teachers ensured they wore masks and maintained social distancing.

The state government has allowed schools to reopen with each room having 50 per cent seating capacity and students attending classes with the consent of their parents.

''The turnout of students was quite low today, particularly in classes 10 and 12. Hopefully, it will increase over the next few days. Parents are in a wait-and-watch mode before allowing their wards to attend regular classes,'' said Sanjay Parashar, spokesperson of Subodh Public School here.

''Fifty per cent strength is allowed at a time in a class and all arrangements have been made to ensure compliance of social distancing, sanitisation, etc. Students were allowed to return only after getting written consent from their parents,'' he said.

Parashar said though schools have opened, online classes are also being held regularly which is another reason why not many students turned up.

Besides, the syllabus of classes 10 and 12 has already been completed and pre-board exams are going to be held in the next few days, he said.

''Since the syllabus has been completed, many students of classes 10 and 12 came to clear their doubts. The turnout of students of classes 9 and 11 was higher as compared to those of classes 10 and 12,'' he added.

B L Sharma, principal of Yash Public School in Sodala area here, said nearly 30 per cent turnout was recorded on the first day.

Other schools also recorded a similar turnout.

The manager of another school here said, ''The school has been sanitised and all other arrangements made as per the government guidelines but it will take a few more days for the situation to normalise.'' Coaching institutes across the state also opened on Monday.

The Rajasthan government had on January 5 announced the decision to open schools for classes 9 to 12 and coaching institutes, which were closed on March 21 last year to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government, wearing face masks, social distancing, sanitisation and thermal scanning, etc. must be ensured in schools.

For students of coaching institutes coming from other states, they will have to get themselves tested for COVID-19 a day before joining classes. All coaching institutes will have to send details of their students to the nodal officer appointed by the district collector.

